REACH Invites Area Delegates To Discuss The Importance Of Homeschool

Charistin ClarkBy Oct 23, 2019, 16:46 pm

BEAVER, W. Va. (WOAY)- Area delegates were invited to the School of Harmony in Beaver Tuesday evening to discuss the importance of homeschool.

REACH Homeschool Group invited delegates out to converse with parents and homeschoolers in hopes to share homeschool successes, explain the code that protects homeschool groups and to share concerns. Homeschool programs do not have access to some programs, but Legislative Liaison for REACH, Jamie Buckland, hopes area delegates can help change that.

“They’re receiving an education, but they’re being discriminated against when it comes to having extracurricular activities. If my child hits ninth grade and wants to play football, he can’t do that in an organized sports setting,” says Buckland. “I have an eight-year-old who plays trumpet and I’d like for her to have an opportunity to march with the marching band when she gets in middle school and high school. Right now those opportunities are limited because we choose to educate our children at home.”

There are over 12,000 students homeschooling in the state of West Virginia, with 697 of them in Raleigh County.

