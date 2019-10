It is time to rescan your television to continue watching WOAY-TV.

WOAY-TV changed its broadcast frequency on Tuesday, October 22. If you watch WOAY-TV with an antenna, you will need to rescan your television.

To rescan most television sets, visit your TV menu and channel options, then select channel scan.

For more information, you can call 304-469-3361 or go online to TVAnswers.org or woay.com

Cable and satellite subscribers DO NOT need to rescan.