Re-Opening Of Business Brings Community Members Out

FAYETTE COUNTY., WV (WOAY) – In celebration of Earth Day weekend one local company came out to re-open their doors for the spring season.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the 3rd annual grand opening for Depot Produce and More.

Hundreds of community members came to check out what the business has to offer from fresh vegetables to local homemade syrups and honey. Owner John Brenemen wants the community to take away a few things when entering his business.

“We want them to take away a lot of great tasting products that they can enjoy with their family. We’ve got great nutritional values. Just come in we’re just country folk come say hello and will say hello back.”

Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are located at the corner of Virginia and Central on the railtrail in Oak Hill.

