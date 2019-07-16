RCBI’s advanced technology on display at World Scout Jamboree

GLEN JEAN, WV (WOAY) – Scouts from around the world will have the opportunity to explore robotics, additive manufacturing (3D printing) and the latest automation technology at the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) exhibit during the 24th World Scout Jamboree July 22 through August 2.

RCBI staff will be on hand each day demonstrating advanced technologies and answering related questions during the two-week event – billed as the largest ever gathering of scouts – at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in Fayette County. More than 43,000 scouts from 150 countries are expected to attend.

“We’re honored to have been selected to participate in this world event,” said Charlotte Weber, RCBI director & CEO. “Our goal is to provide scouts an entertaining and engaging educational experience in hopes that they will consider careers in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math) and related manufacturing occupations.”

RCBI is part of the Living in the 21st Century: Knowledgeable Workforce exhibits located in the West End Partner Pavilion at the Reserve. In addition to scouts and support staff, exhibits are open to the general public during day visits July 24-25 and July 27-31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except for Sunday, July 28, when hours are noon to 5 p.m. The cost is $55 per person for those 14 and older, $30 for those six to 13 years old, and free for children younger than 6.

RCBI participated in the National Boy Scout Jamboree in 2013 and 2017, both times it was hosted at Summit Bechtel Reserve, a sprawling 14,000-plus acre campground, nature preserve and outdoor recreational facility adjacent to the New River Gorge. It is the permanent home of the National Jamboree, staged every four years.