Rays Rally to Edge Blue Jays

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Bluefield Blue Jays came into Tuesday’s game at Princeton with the best record in the Appalachian League, and the visitors exploded with four runs in the opening inning.

However, the Rays responded with a solo home run in the first, a two-run home run in the third, and rallied to win 6-4 at Hunnicutt. Princeton leads the 2018 Mercer Cup series two games to one.

Jordan Qsar and Jonathan Aranda each hit home runs for the Rays (13-6), while Wander Franco & Grant Witherspoon also brought in runs. DJ Neal batted 2-5, with two RBI and a run scored to lead Bluefield (16-5).

The Blue Jays and Rays play two games at Hunnicutt Field Wednesday & Thursday, before a game at Bowen Field on Friday. They maintain the best records in the Appalachian League.