Rays Fall to Danville, Miss Out on Sweep

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – For the second straight series, the Princeton Rays missed out on the chance to sweep an opponent as Danville won 15-6 at Hunnicutt Field Saturday evening.

The Braves posted five runs in the sixth inning, including a three-run home run from Ray Hernandez. They would continue their success on offense throughout the game, though the Rays would mount a late rally. Gionti Turner finished 1-5 with three RBI, while Kevin Melendez recorded a two-run home run.

Bluefield, meanwhile, took both games of a doubleheader with Johnson City, 7-5 and 6-2. The Blue Jays and Rays play the first Mercer Cup games of the season Sunday and Monday at Hunnicutt Field.

In the Prospect League, the West Virginia Miners scored twice in the ninth inning to win 4-3 at Normal, taking their win total to 10 on the season. The Miners and CornBelters play again Sunday in Illinois.