Rays, Blue Jays Win to Close Out 2019 Season

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Rays may not be going to the Appalachian League playoffs in 2019, but they did close the season with a three-game sweep of division winners Pulaski.

The Rays posted three runs in the first inning, then added several runs in the middle innings that contributed to a 10-3 victory. Luis Leon and Daiwer Castellanos each hit two-run home runs for Princeton, while Stanley Subino recorded 11 strikeouts in five innings. Princeton’s sweep means they finish the 2019 season at 34-34.

Bluefield also won their season finale over Burlington, scoring seven in the fourth inning to defeat the Royals 8-3 and avoid being swept. Scotty Bradley hit a three-run home run in the fourth, while Andres Guerra had two runs batted in. Bluefield finishes 31-36, fourth in the East Division.

The Appalachian League playoffs begin Friday, with Pulaski facing Burlington for the East championship, while Johnson City and Bristol meet for the West title.