Rays, Blue Jays Split First Two Mercer Cup Games

Matt DigbyBy Jul 09, 2019, 00:09 am

15
0

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The 2019 Mercer Cup series is tied after the Princeton Rays won 8-4 over Bluefield to even the series at one game apiece.

The Blue Jays opened the scoring with a solo home run in the second inning, but the Rays responded by posting runs each of their next four innings. Bluefield was unable to capitalize on a bases-loaded situation in the fourth inning that could’ve trimmed the deficit.

Jhosner Vargas batted 3-4 for Princeton with three RBI, while Aldenis Sanchez brought in two runs. Miguel Hiraldo batted 2-5 with a run batted in for Bluefield.

Both teams have Tuesday off due to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and will have road series Wednesday through Friday. The next Mercer Cup meetings begin Saturday at Bowen Field.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

