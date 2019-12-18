Rate changes coming to Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park for upcoming season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- There will be rate changes in the upcoming season for Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park.

The Parks and Recreation Authority met today to discuss changes in rates for Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick. These changes in fees will help with the Parks and Rec budget and allow them to make improvements to the areas.

“It’s small changes over several different fees. One of them is the beach entry fee, the splash pad fee, as well as the aqua water park. Those are three we’re most looking at for changes. Some other small changes is the price of ice, the launch fee. We hope we’ll be passed to go up a couple of dollars. None of them are major changes, just small changes over a broad area to help us out a little bit,” says the Executive Director of the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority Molly Williams.

Some of the improvements include new sand for the beaches and redoing the dugouts at Fitzpatrick.