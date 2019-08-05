Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Sports

Rams Veterans Embrace Leadership Roles

Matt DigbyBy Aug 04, 2019, 21:20 pm

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Bluefield College junior wide receiver Antonio Strickland and junior linebacker Michael Everett on how they’re accepting their roles as leaders for this year’s Rams football team.

Strickland was the Rams’ leading receiver in 2018, while Everett is part of a linebacker corps that returns virtually all its key contributors from last season, including NAIA First Team All-American DaMarcus Wimbush.

Bluefield went 4-7 last year, but is motivated to improve on the gridiron in year three with Dewey Lusk as head coach. The Rams open the 2019 season August 31 at Faulkner.

