Rams Football Begins 2019 Fall Camp

Matt DigbyBy Aug 04, 2019, 00:25 am

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield College football hosted its annual Media Day Saturday, with the Rams now four weeks away from the start of the 2019 season.

Bluefield will enter its third year under head coach Dewey Lusk, ready to improve on last year’s 4-7 record. Lusk says the fact that many of those losses were close games provides extra motivation in wanting to take that next step, and contend in a strong Mid-South Conference.

The Rams have a large roster for 2019, with a mix of veterans – including 2018 NAIA First Team All-American DaMarcus Wimbush – and newcomers ready to contribute. One player in his first year with the program, quarterback Aidan Wilder, arrives in Bluefield as a graduate transfer after several years in Oregon. He says his first few days with the Rams has been positive, as the new teammates are forming a strong chemistry.

Bluefield College opens the 2019 season August 31 at Faulkner; their first home game is the following week against Bethel.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

