Rams Dominate Bulldogs in First Win of Season

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield College football scored on its first three possessions Saturday night, as the offense cruised for much of the first half in a 57-14 victory over Union College, the Rams’ first win of the season.
The hosts set the tone by going 93 yards on their first drive of the night, all on the ground. Aidan Wilder opened the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run and would throw four more touchdowns in the first half. He finished with 201 yards of total offense, while Xavier Freeman ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Bluefield scored the first five touchdowns of the game, three of them on Wilder passes to Jaquan Ebron. The Rams outgained the Bulldogs 484-311, picking up 28 first downs.
Bluefield College begins a stretch of road games next Saturday at Reinhardt.