Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News Sports Rams Dominate Bulldogs in First Win of Season
SportsSports News

Rams Dominate Bulldogs in First Win of Season

Matt DigbyBy Oct 06, 2019, 00:30 am

2
0

Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – Bluefield College football scored on its first three possessions Saturday night, as the offense cruised for much of the first half in a 57-14 victory over Union College, the Rams’ first win of the season.

The hosts set the tone by going 93 yards on their first drive of the night, all on the ground. Aidan Wilder opened the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run and would throw four more touchdowns in the first half. He finished with 201 yards of total offense, while Xavier Freeman ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Bluefield scored the first five touchdowns of the game, three of them on Wilder passes to Jaquan Ebron. The Rams outgained the Bulldogs 484-311, picking up 28 first downs.

Bluefield College begins a stretch of road games next Saturday at Reinhardt.

Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X