Rally Protest At West Virginia University Over Campus Carry Bill

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOAY)- More than 100 members of the West Virginia University and Morgantown communities gathered in Woodburn Circle on Thursday to protest against a campus carry bill gaining ground in the state Legislature.

This comes after the bill is on the fast-track to passage after it was advanced to the House Finance panel on Thursday. Students and administrators gathered to express their concerns and worries about the possibility of this bill passing. House Bill 2519, or the Campus Self Defense Act, allows students who are validly licensed to conceal carry to do so on campus, except in several restricted locations such as venues or arenas with capacities more than 1000 spectators. Some present at Woodburn Circle talked about further protests, including at the Capitol in Charleston. Among those in the protest were a handful of supporters in favor of the bill.

A cost estimate submitted by the State Higher Education Policy Commission estimates that $11.6 million will be needed to enact the campus carry bill if it becomes a law, including $10.3 million within the first year of implementation.