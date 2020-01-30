Raleigh Playhouse showing Oscar-nominated shorts over the weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – You may have a chance to catch Oscar-nominated films in the movie theater, but you might not have an opportunity to see the shorts. That is why every year the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre gives you that opportunity.

The playhouse will begin showing Oscar-nominated shorts starting Friday night, and like the Oscars, they will be shown within their category.

“So having them packaged in blocks like this, there’s a live action block, there’s a documentary block and there’s an animated block,” Shane Pierce, the theatre’s manager of operations, said. “They are so diverse and varied and unexpected and really just spectacular.”

The blocks will began Friday night at 7 p.m. with the live action block. They will then show two blocks Saturday and Sunday and one more on Monday.

Each block is $5, but if you come to two, the third is free.

This year, the theatre is also doing ballots, so guests have the chance to vote on who they think will win and those who get the most correct can win prizes.