Raleigh Playhouse and Melody’s have closed their doors

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh Playhouse and Tavern and Melody’s will be closing, effective immediately.

The Bickey Companies announced the closure of the businesses come because neither of these businesses has ever gotten to a place of independent profitability. They say their other businesses have kept them going and far longer than would normally be the case. They kept them open to honor their Dad’s vision, who was Dan Bickey, says, Matthew Bickey, his eldest son.

The Playhouse and Tavern opened in 2012.