Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Featured Raleigh Playhouse and Melody’s have closed their doors
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Raleigh Playhouse and Melody’s have closed their doors

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 26, 2019, 16:49 pm

58
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh Playhouse and Tavern and Melody’s will be closing, effective immediately.

The Bickey Companies announced the closure of the businesses come because neither of these businesses has ever gotten to a place of independent profitability.   They say their other businesses have kept them going and far longer than would normally be the case.  They kept them open to honor their Dad’s vision, who was Dan Bickey, says, Matthew Bickey, his eldest son.

The Playhouse and Tavern opened in 2012.

Previous PostWorking Off the Thanksgiving Day Calories
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X