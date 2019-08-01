Raleigh General Hospital Recognized for Jamboree Contributions

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – On Wednesday, Raleigh General Hospital was recognized for its contributions to the World Scout Jamboree. The hospital has been working closely with the Jamboree staff for about a year now planning for this event.

Raleigh General has a health lodge on-site and is also prepared for whatever comes through its doors back at the hospital. Those at Raleigh General say it has been great for their staff to have this experience.

“It’s really cool to see people from all over the world and kind of their experience and their take on what they’re going through and communicating with them and helping them with their needs because that’s our mission,” RGH Chief Operating Officer Austin Wratchford said. “At the end of the day, we’re here to make communities healthier and this is part of our community right now.”

Physicians with the hospital said they have treated everything from common illnesses to injuries while helping out with the Jamboree.