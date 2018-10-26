Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh General Hospital Puts On 3rd Annual Breast Cancer Survivor Event

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 26, 2018, 17:44 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Treating breast cancer survivors like royalty! that’s what Raleigh General Hospital did today for its current and former employees that have beaten the terrible disease.

It’s the 3rd annual Breast Cancer Survivor Party at the hospital. Women welcomed in with a pink sash that says “survivor”. Then it was time for cupcakes and cake! There were women that had just recently beaten cancer and others that are15-year survivors.  Male employees wearing real men wear pink shirts also supporting the survivors.

“I think its very nice.  It’s the first time I’ve been back to the hospital here since last year. I worked here for 49 years. I think it’s very important but I think it’s more important to know you’ll find it a lot sooner than an office or an x-ray will you just have to keep tabs on yourself,” said Teddi Sepkowski, 17-year-old Breast Cancer Survivor

And after lunch, the women shared their stories of survival and gave advice on how to keep pushing through tough times.

Tyler Barker

