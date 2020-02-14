Raleigh General Hospital hosts annual heart fair

Anna Saunders
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh General Hospital held its sixth annual heart fair on Friday.

This is when the hospital invites its vendors to come and educate the public about heart health.

The fair has different interactive stations and games for the public to enjoy all while learning about ways to stay healthy.

Lorinda Hart, the director of emergency services for Raleigh General, helps put on this event every year to stress the importance of knowing your heart and how to take care of it.

“One in four deaths are caused by heart disease, so it’s very important to know what your heart numbers are, your cholesterol, your lipids, your blood pressure,” Hart said. 

Raleigh General does this every year in February because it is American Heart Month. 

