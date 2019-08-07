Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh General Hospital Becomes An Accredited Primary Stroke Center

Anna SaundersBy Aug 07, 2019, 18:47 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – The Raleigh General Hospital is now an accredited Primary Stroke Center.

The Joint Commission evaluated the hospital for about one year. They received zero deficiencies in the process. Because of these efforts, the hospital also received the “Get with the Guidelines Stroke Quality Improvement Award” from the American Heart Association. 

“We had to make sure that for all of our stroke patients that we treated them in a timely manner, that we gave them TPA within a certain amount of time after they arrived here, that we made sure that they had aspirin and statins and all of the tests that were necessary,” Dr. Elizabeth Bass, a neurologist with RGH, said. “All of that data goes into a data bank and is evaluated to make sure that we have high percentages and that we’ve done that for the majority of our patients.” 

Now that they’re a primary stroke center, the hospital no longer has to send patients elsewhere to places like Ruby Memorial Hospital or Cabell Huntington, saving time and money

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY.

