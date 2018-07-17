Raleigh County Woman In Jail For Kidnapping A 16-Year-Old Autistic Male

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A woman is in jail after stealing a vehicle and kidnapping a 16-year-old autistic male.

Police say, Michelle McMillion, 33, of Beckley, stole a vehicle from Kroger off Harper Road on Monday, July 16, 2018. The juvenile was on the phone with his father and said McMillion wouldn’t let him out. The juvenile repeatedly asked the woman to let him out but she refused. McMillion eventually stopped the vehicle at GoMart on Harper and traveled on foot.

West Virginia State Police was in the area and heard the call come in and observed a female matching the description standing on the side of the roadway attempting to hitch a ride.

The juvenile and the father was able to identify the woman.

McMillion is charged with grand larceny and kidnapping and is in the Southern Regional Jail under no bond.