Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Raleigh County Woman Arrested For Threatening To Kill Family Member With A Brick
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Raleigh County Woman Arrested For Threatening To Kill Family Member With A Brick

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 14, 2018, 12:24 pm

13
0

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County woman was arrested after threatening to kill her father with a brick.

According to court documents, Marsha Painter had a brick in her hand and was making threats to kill her father.  Two other witnesses seen Marsha with a brick in her hands and heard her say she was going to kill her father.  Marsha took the brick and hit the driver’s side front door on her father’s vehicle.

Painter is charged with destruction of property and domestic assault. She is currently out on bond.

Previous PostBluefield Fire Department Mourns The Loss Of A Firefighter
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

X