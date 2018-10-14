Raleigh County Woman Arrested For Threatening To Kill Family Member With A Brick

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County woman was arrested after threatening to kill her father with a brick.
According to court documents, Marsha Painter had a brick in her hand and was making threats to kill her father. Two other witnesses seen Marsha with a brick in her hands and heard her say she was going to kill her father. Marsha took the brick and hit the driver’s side front door on her father’s vehicle.
Painter is charged with destruction of property and domestic assault. She is currently out on bond.