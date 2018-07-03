Raleigh County Woman Arrested For Embezzling Over 41,000 Dollars From Beckley Treatment Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County woman is in jail after she embezzled over 41,00 dollars from Beckley Treatment Center.

Tina Slate, 45, of Piney View, was arrested after an internal investigation was conducted and determined that Ms. Slate embezzled 41,181.75 from the Beckley Treatment Center.

The investigation says that Ms. Slate would enter in the computer system, over a period of approximately 8 months, a patient credit when a patient would normally pay cash. By doing this, it would not show up in the payment summary and the patient’s balance would always look correct, never raising a red flag to the patient. As Ms. Slate entered a patient credit for the cash paying patients, she would keep the cash.

The transactions occurred from around January 2, 2017, to January 10, 2018. 328 fraudulent transactions were made over the course of the year.

Ms. Slate has not been an employee as of January 15, 2018.

Slate is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.