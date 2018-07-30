Raleigh County Woman Arrested For Driving Around 5 Year Old Child While On Drugs

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – A woman is in jail for being under the influence of drugs while driving her five-year-old daughter around.

State Police were dispatched to a call of Ashley White, 24, of Daniels f0r operating a vehicle highly intoxicated on drugs and with her five-year-old daughter inside. When Troopers arrived at Dollar General they spotted White lose her balance and nearly fell out of the vehicle. White’s speech was slurred and sh began to scream she didn’t want to go to jail.

Troopers say White could barely keep her eyes open and had very little balance. Troopers administered field sobriety tests but White could not complete them.

Troopers found a pill bottle in White’s purse containing 17 lorazepam not prescribed to her. They found a white crystal substance that tested posted for methamphetamine.

White was charged with DUI-Drugs, DUI with child endangerment, possession of controlled substance schedule 2, and possession of controlled substance schedule 4.