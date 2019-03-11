Raleigh County Woman Arrested After Deputies Find Meth And Heroin

MACARTHUR, WV (WOAY) – A woman is in jail after deputies find 320 doses of meth, 45 doses of heroin and nerve pills.

On March 08, 2019 deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 107 Mills Street in MacArthur. The search warrant was the result of a previous investigation into the sell and possession of narcotics.

Inside the residence deputies located Carrie Jewell. Jewell was found to be in possession of 310 doses of methamphetamine, 45 doses of heroin and also Alprazolam pills. All drugs were packaged to be sold and had a value of approximately $5000.

Jewell was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver. Jewell is currently in the Southern Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.