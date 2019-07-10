Raleigh County Wants to Reclaim Ownership of Little Beaver State Park Next Year

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission is hoping to reclaim ownership of Little Beaver State Park next year.

The park used to belong to the county about 30 years ago, according to Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver.

The county is not pleased with the way the state has managed the 600-acre property over the years.

“To be truthful with you, it’s been run down. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done out there,” Tolliver said. “They really don’t have, my understanding, a full-time superintendent out there. He’s just there one or two days a week. Basically there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”

In order to get the park back, the county is hoping to get some of the county’s state delegates to introduce a bill at the next legislative session.