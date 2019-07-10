Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Raleigh County Wants to Reclaim Ownership of Little Beaver State Park Next Year
NewsWatch

Raleigh County Wants to Reclaim Ownership of Little Beaver State Park Next Year

Anna SaundersBy Jul 09, 2019, 20:11 pm

16
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission is hoping to reclaim ownership of Little Beaver State Park next year. 

The park used to belong to the county about 30 years ago, according to Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver. 

The county is not pleased with the way the state has managed the 600-acre property over the years. 

“To be truthful with you, it’s been run down. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done out there,” Tolliver said. “They really don’t have, my understanding, a full-time superintendent out there. He’s just there one or two days a week. Basically there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.” 

In order to get the park back, the county is hoping to get some of the county’s state delegates to introduce a bill at the next legislative session. 

Previous PostLand Survey Underway for Possible New Home of the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X