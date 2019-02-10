Raleigh County Voters Overwhelmingly Pass School Levy

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Voters in Raleigh County have passed another excess school levy for at least another five years.
The votes were 88% for and 12% against. This marks the 19th levy passed since 1941.
By Tyler BarkerFeb 10, 2019, 09:35 am6
