Raleigh County telecommunicators recognized as first responders

Charistin ClarkBy Dec 18, 2019, 17:54 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Raleigh County has approved the First Responders Resolution as of Tuesday.

This resolution will recognize telecommunicators as first responders now. Dispatchers are the front line of the first responders that take the calls, get the help to where it needs to go and stay on the line until help arrives. There are 17 counties left in the state that have not yet passed the resolution.

“It’s long overdue for recognition of our dispatchers. They do a tremendous job here in the county and throughout the state and it’s a recognition that they’ve needed for some time now,” says the Director of 911 and Emergency Management for Raleigh County John Zilinski.

Nicholas County has also passed the resolution as of Tuesday.

