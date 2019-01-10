Raleigh County Teacher of the Year Honored

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Today, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice joined West Virginia Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven Paine, the West Virginia Board of Education and representatives from Toyota Motor Manufacturing of West Virginia, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horace Mann Insurance Solutions, WesBanco and the West Virginia Lottery to present the 2019 West Virginia Teacher of the Year, Jada Reeves, with awards totaling more than $15,000 and the use of a new car from Toyota.

“Teachers are the backbone of our communities, they help shape the lives of our children, and we owe them a debt of gratitude,” said Governor Justice. “Jada Reeves is the absolute example of a talented, caring educator. Her devotion to her students is evident in everything she does, and I extend my sincere congratulations to Jada for earning the honor of West Virginia Teacher of the Year.”

Ms. Reeves is 5th grade teacher at Bradley Elementary in Mt. Hope, WV. She received an undergraduate degree from Concord University and a Master’s Degree as a Reading Specialist from Marshall University. She is currently pursing certification in administration, and serves on her school’s LSIC, Instructional Practices Inventory Team, Leadership, and Wellness Committees. She conducts trainings for Raleigh County’s Innovative Team and serves on the Levy Planning Committee.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to represent West Virginia as the 2019 Teacher of the Year,” said Reeves. “I could not possibly think of another profession that would be as inspiring as an educator. I adore my students and am passionate about teaching. Knowing I will step into my classroom each morning and tackle the day together with my students is always an encouraging thought. It is my hope during the next year to inspire other educators across West Virginia and the nation to awaken their passion for teaching. I am thankful that I was selected to represent our great state and I am prepared for this exciting adventure ahead of me!”

A National Board Certified teacher, Jada serves as an online facilitator and the lead coordinator for the Southern West Virginia National Board Certification Cohort through the West Virginia Department of Education. She is actively involved on the planning committee for the West Virginia division of Elevating and Celebrating Effective Teachers and Teaching. Ms. Reeves is a blogger for the National Board for Professional Teaching’s blog, The Standard. In addition, she was recently appointed to the Board of Directors for the Education Alliance.

Toyota donated a new car to Reeves for use as she travels across the Mountain State to fulfill her duties as Teacher of the Year.

“Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia is thrilled to continue our partnership of the West Virginia Teacher of the Year program, as it recognizes deserving educators who daily offer encouragement and display commitment to their students. We hold education as our highest priority, and we regard the teaching profession with our utmost respect. On behalf of all our team members at Toyota, congratulations, Jada Reeves!”

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia also honored Ms. Reeves, presenting her with a $5,000 check.

“Highmark West Virginia is honored to recognize our state’s Teacher of the Year for the 18th consecutive year,” said Jim Fawcett, Highmark West Virginia president. “We know that Jada Reeves will serve as a role model for her students and peers throughout West Virginia, inspiring others by demonstrating how the highest standards of her profession can be achieved in the classroom.”

Horace Mann Insurance Solutions presented Jada with a check for $5,000.

“As a company dedicated to helping educators plan for a better tomorrow, we see how dedicated they are to their students’ futures. They are innovative and place their students’ best interests at the center of everything they do,” said Horace Mann President and CEO Marita Zuraitis. “We are proud to highlight the accomplishments of educators throughout the nation, and today, to recognize Jada Reeves, the 2019 West Virginia Teacher of the Year.”

Representatives from WesBanco presented Ms. Reeves with a check for $5,000 to support her classroom and her duties as Teacher of the Year.

“For nearly 150 years, WesBanco has been a strong supporter of our local communities, and the role our educators play in their success,” said WesBanco President and Chief Executive Officer Todd F. Clossin. “WesBanco is dedicated to talent development, retention, and recognition within our communities, and very proud to be a sponsor of the West Virginia Teacher of the Year program, which promotes teaching and recognizes those educators who bring honor to their profession. On behalf of myself, and all the employees of WesBanco, I would like to convey our deepest appreciation to Ms. Reeves for her dedication to and excellence in student engagement and learning. Teachers like Ms. Reeves are the catalyst that will ensure the future success of our communities and our children. Congratulations on an honor that is well deserved!”

The West Virginia Lottery sponsored the Teacher of the Year Program, providing a $300 grant to each of the county Teacher of the Year winner to use in their classrooms.

“The West Virginia Lottery is a proud supporter of the West Virginia Teacher of the Year Program,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “The impact our teachers make in the classroom is incredible and our partnership allows us to recognize every County Teacher of the Year for their excellence.”

Coca-Cola, SMART Industries and Blenko Glass Company are also sponsors of the West Virginia Teacher of the Year Program.

In addition to her statewide duties, Jada will be considered for the National Teacher of the Year Award. The national winner will be announced in April.

Find out more about the Teacher of the Year Program, including information about the 2019 winner by visiting https://wvde.us/wv-teacher-of-the-year-application/.

Photos from today’s even can be found by visiting: https://www.flickr.com/photos/govjustice/albums/72157688607951903.