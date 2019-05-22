Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education Raleigh County Students Honored for Recycling 374 Tons This Year
EducationLocal NewsNewsNewsWatch

Raleigh County Students Honored for Recycling 374 Tons This Year

Anna SaundersBy May 22, 2019, 17:57 pm

6
0

Students from Raleigh County Schools were honored today at the county’s solid waste authority for their recycling efforts.

Schools from the county sent members of their green team to be recognized. During this past year,  the schools recycled 374 tons of recyclables.

Trap Hill Middle School took home the Stanley Cup of Recycling and received a $2,000 bonus for their high recycling grade. Several door prizes were also given out including a lifetime fishing license and free Domino’s pizza for a year. Those who put on the event every year are encouraged to see the kids get excited about helping the planet.

Sherrie Hunter, Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Director of Education:

“Those 150 students are our future leaders of tomorrow, and those future leaders of tomorrow are going to know that I can do the right thing by recycling correctly,” Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Director of Education Sherrie Hunter said.

Since the program started in 2001, Raleigh County Schools have recycled more than 6,000 tons of recyclables and have earned around $200,000.

Previous PostWVU Extension Service Brings in Pop-Up Farmer's Market to Daniels Elementary
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X