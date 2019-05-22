Raleigh County Students Honored for Recycling 374 Tons This Year

Students from Raleigh County Schools were honored today at the county’s solid waste authority for their recycling efforts.

Schools from the county sent members of their green team to be recognized. During this past year, the schools recycled 374 tons of recyclables.

Trap Hill Middle School took home the Stanley Cup of Recycling and received a $2,000 bonus for their high recycling grade. Several door prizes were also given out including a lifetime fishing license and free Domino’s pizza for a year. Those who put on the event every year are encouraged to see the kids get excited about helping the planet.

“Those 150 students are our future leaders of tomorrow, and those future leaders of tomorrow are going to know that I can do the right thing by recycling correctly,” Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Director of Education Sherrie Hunter said.

Since the program started in 2001, Raleigh County Schools have recycled more than 6,000 tons of recyclables and have earned around $200,000.