Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Raleigh County State Senator hosts round table to discuss county’s economic future
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Raleigh County State Senator hosts round table to discuss county’s economic future

Anna SaundersBy Dec 12, 2019, 17:02 pm

2
0

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – State Senator Rollan Roberts, representing Raleigh County, held a round table on Thursday to talk about the future of Raleigh County.

It was held at the Victory Baptist Academy Gym. Senator Robert invited government officials, government agencies and business people from all over Southern West Virginia to participate and talk about ways to move forward. This included presentations to talk about grants and other ways to diversify. 

“We love coal. We really do, but we understand that times have changed and if we don’t adapt and branch out, we’re going to struggle and continue to struggle,” Sen. Roberts said. 

Students from Victory Baptist Academy also go to participate and provide their input while also learning from those who attended. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X