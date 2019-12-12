Raleigh County State Senator hosts round table to discuss county’s economic future

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – State Senator Rollan Roberts, representing Raleigh County, held a round table on Thursday to talk about the future of Raleigh County.

It was held at the Victory Baptist Academy Gym. Senator Robert invited government officials, government agencies and business people from all over Southern West Virginia to participate and talk about ways to move forward. This included presentations to talk about grants and other ways to diversify.

“We love coal. We really do, but we understand that times have changed and if we don’t adapt and branch out, we’re going to struggle and continue to struggle,” Sen. Roberts said.

Students from Victory Baptist Academy also go to participate and provide their input while also learning from those who attended.