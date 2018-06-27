Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh County Shooting Leaves One Person Injured

Terell BaileyBy Jun 27, 2018, 08:27 am

BECKLEY,WV (WOAY) – One person has been transported to a local hospital after a shooting earlier this morning.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, they received the call at 6:32 a.m., the incident happened along Saunders Ave. in Beckley.

Eyewitnesses tell Newswatch, that several gunshots were fired with one striking a neighbors car. Another bullet hit a door which subsequently hit a woman.

The number of injuries sustained, and the cause of the shooting are currently unknown.

Jan Care, along with the Beckley Police Department responded to the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Stick with Newswatch for the latest.

