Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Welcomed Three New Deputies
By Daniella HankeyJul 11, 2018, 11:30 am
72
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office welcomed three new deputies to the team earlier this week.
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that the three new deputies are: Erin Simon, Derek Eikost, and Joe Howell.
The three were sworn in by Judge Andrew Dimlich in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018.
Congratulations to the new three deputies!
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-