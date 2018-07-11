RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office welcomed three new deputies to the team earlier this week.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that the three new deputies are: Erin Simon, Derek Eikost, and Joe Howell.

The three were sworn in by Judge Andrew Dimlich in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Tuesday, July 3rd, 2018.

Congratulations to the new three deputies!