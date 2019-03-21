Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Looking For Man Escaped From Home Confinement

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 21, 2019, 10:15 am

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jack Massey.

Massey escaped from home confinement on March 18,2019 after being called in for a routine drug test. Massey cut his monitoring bracelet off and fled his residence located in Bolt. Massey had posted bond on several felony and misdemeanor crimes and was placed on home confinement. Massey is facing a felony escape charge and a violation of bond in addition to his previous chrges.

Anyone having information on Massey’s location is asked to call 911, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.

Yazmin Rodriguez

