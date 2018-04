RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting increased patrols during the month of April.

The focus will be to identify impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance, and/or drugs.

Officers will also be looking for revoked licenses or suspended drivers, as well as traffic or highway violations, like no sestbealts and using mobile devices.

