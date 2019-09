RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is hiring deputy sheriff’s.

Those that are interested can pick up an application at the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office.

You must be between 18-45 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, must pass a written and physical fitness civil service testing, and must pass a thorough background investigation.

All applications must be turned in no later than close of business on Monday, October 15, 2019.