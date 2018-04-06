Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department Arrested Six People For Several Charges

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 06, 2018, 13:42 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – During the early morning hours of Friday, April 6, 2018, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies and WV State Troopers arrested six individuals on warrants obtained through an investigation by the Beckley Raleigh County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force.

The following individuals were arrested:

Michael Bazemore of Glen Daniels, WV was arrested for obtaining money under false pretense, larceny, and on a capias warrant from Raleigh County Circuit Court.

Billy E. Pugh Jr. of Colcord, WV was arrested for distributing a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Shannon C. Williams of Clear Creek, WV was arrested for distributing a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Myrtle Withrow of Colcord, WV was arrested for distributing a control substance.

Harold T. Bryant of Colcord, WV was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Kimberly Bryant of Colcord, WV was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

The above-listed individuals were taken before the Raleigh County Magistrate.

