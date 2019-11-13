Raleigh County schools recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- Four Raleigh County schools have been recognized as Apple Distinguished Schools.

Coal City, Cranberry-Prosperity, Daniels and Mabscott Elementary Schools were recognized at this evening’s Board of Education meeting. The award shows that these schools are utilizing the hands-on approaches and technology to make sure the students are ready for their future.

“It helps the students realize how important technology and STEAM activities are today, including the hands-on learning and cooperative skills that they have been learning. The teachers have been teaching about how important it is, not only in our school by itself but across the nation,” said Mabscott Elementary Principal Beverly Weis.

There are only five Apple Distinguished Schools in West Virginia, with four of those being in Raleigh County.