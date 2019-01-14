Raleigh County Public Schools Are Closed

Matt Bullock is currently the weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter for WOAY-TV Matt Bullock has always dreamed about becoming a meteorologist since he was 5 years old. He would draw the 7-day forecast on a wall made out of chalk paint that his mom painted for the family to use. Growing up his role models were Greg Fishel on WRAL, his older sisters, and his parents. Matt loves all kinds of weather including; hurricanes, severe weather, and snowstorms. Matt grew up in Cary, NC. He went to college at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and graduated with a bachelors of science in earth and environmental science with a concentration of atmospheric science in June of 2018. He is a proud member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He completed an internship at WRAL in Raleigh, NC during the summer of 2017, winter of 2017, and summer of 2018. Matt moved to West Virginia to take his first job as the weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter at WOAY. You can find him on the weekends at 6 and 11 pm at WOAY-TV When Matt isn’t working he enjoys watching sports. His teams are the Carolina Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Charlotte Hornets, Pittsburgh Pirates, and his alma mater Charlotte 49ers. He also enjoys playing basketball and hanging out with his friends and family. He is always keeping his eyes on the skies as he is keeping up with the weather three times a day. Have any tips or weather questions? Email me mbullock@woay.com