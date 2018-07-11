Raleigh County Public Library invites public to contribute to new Miners exhibit

BECKLEY (WOAY)- If you’re interested in learning about the history and dangers of coal mining in West Virginia, then the new Miners Memorial Exhibit may be for you.

The Raleigh County Public Library’s Beckley Branch is hosting the exhibit for the next six months. It’s partnering with the West Virginia Mine Wars Museum. The exhibit showcases the history of mining in the Mountain State, as well as the several accidents and fatalities in the early 1900’s. There’s also a PBS film on the Mine Wars that plays on a loop at the exhibit.

Director Amy Stover even came up with a way for people to add to the memorial this weekend.

“This Friday and this Saturday, individuals can come in and if they have a fallen minor in their family or even friends, they can come and make a mine tag for them and the tag will go back in the exhibit and stay there in perpetuity,” Stover said.

Stover added that schools can tour the exhibit, which will be open until November.