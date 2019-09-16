Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh County Public Library Hosts New Homeschool Hangout Program

Charistin ClarkBy Sep 16, 2019, 15:38 pm

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- The Raleigh County Public Library has a new program for homeschooled children.

The library hosted the first Homeschool Hangout program on Tuesday. The program includes educational activities to get the kids more involved with the community and library. Last week the children learned about the freezing point by making their own ice cream.

“Homeschool Hangout is our newest program that takes place during the day for children who have aged out of weekly story time, but are still looking to be engaged with the library,” said Library Director Amy Stover. “Anytime you can get out and socialize with the community, it’s great. What better place to do it than at your library.”

The program will be held on the second Tuesday of every month and is free of charge.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email me at cclark@woay.com

