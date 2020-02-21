Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for 2020 summer program

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for the 2020 summer season. Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Seasonal, part-time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekend options. The starting rate is $8.75 and up depending on the position, experience, and certifications required.

Applications are available to download on our website, raleighcountyparks.org. Paper applications are available by request through our office at 304-254-8371.

Send your completed application to parksandrec@raleighcounty.com or PO Box 5496 Beckley, WV 25801.

Positions

Fee Collector

Marina Staff

Marina Runner

Camp Store Staff

Event Coordinator

Event Staff

Lifeguards

Splash Pad Attendant

Ticket Booth Staff

Maintenance

Grounds Crew

Fitzpatrick Grounds Crew

Umpires

Housekeepers

Janitors

And More!

For more info call 304-254-8371, email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com or visit our website raleighcountyparks.org.