Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for 2020 summer program

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is now accepting applications for the 2020 summer season. Several positions are available at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Seasonal, part-time, daytime, evening, nights, and weekend options. The starting rate is $8.75 and up depending on the position, experience, and certifications required.
Applications are available to download on our website, raleighcountyparks.org. Paper applications are available by request through our office at 304-254-8371.
Send your completed application to parksandrec@raleighcounty.com or PO Box 5496 Beckley, WV 25801.
Positions
Fee Collector
Marina Staff
Marina Runner
Camp Store Staff
Event Coordinator
Event Staff
Lifeguards
Splash Pad Attendant
Ticket Booth Staff
Maintenance
Grounds Crew
Fitzpatrick Grounds Crew
Umpires
Housekeepers
Janitors
And More!
For more info call 304-254-8371, email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com or visit our website raleighcountyparks.org.