Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is hosting costume drive

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – This year’s Halloween is over but the Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is planning ahead.

The parks and recreation are hosting a costume drive to ensure every Raleigh County child gets a chance to celebrate next Halloween. Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is collecting new and gently used costumes for Halloween 2020. Next October any child in need of a costume can come and pick one out to wear for Halloween.

“It means a lot to the community, a lot of people in our area can’t afford costumes and costumes prices are going up. I thought that this is a good way that people who had costumes that they wouldn’t be able to use anymore to donate them and go to the people that can use them,” said Executive Director Molly Williams.

For more information and for a complete list of the drop off locations visit raleighcountyparks.org.