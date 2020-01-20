BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County NAACP held it’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. ceremony at Central Baptist Church in Beckley this afternoon January 20, 2020.

The church was organized and sponsored by the Raleigh County NAACP with help from Beckley Women’s March. Doors opened at 1 pm and Rev, James Cox was the main speaker.

“You can not kill a marker, He lives on forever and what we are experiencing today is exactly what he talked about. Remember when he said I went to the mountain top and I looked over, I may not there with you but we as a people will. We have to keep that in mind. I always say to everybody keep your eyes on the prize,” said Raleigh County NAACP President Barbara Charles.

During the ceremony Pastor James Cox received the first Living Legend award.