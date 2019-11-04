BREAKING NEWS
Raleigh County Memorial Airport and surrounding areas receive AEROready certification

Charistin ClarkBy Nov 04, 2019, 18:12 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Raleigh County Memorial Airport and surrounding areas have been AEROready certified.

AEP brought a company up from Alabama to look at ways to build up the aviation industry around the airport and surrounding areas. The certification will take into account that the airport has a proper terminal, runway, and air service.

“For economic development, you need site readiness. The airport, because it’s attached to this industrial park where 1,500 people come to work every day and has companies in it and in the surrounding area, you can make a transition to aerospace, from machining to fabricating, from previous industries. The airport is the crown jewel of site development for the entire region,” says Executive Director of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Joe Brouse.

The certification will also create new jobs, strengthen the aviation industry and raise wages for employees.

