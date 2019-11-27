Raleigh County man steals drone from company, later returns it to steal a new one

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man, employed by Cramer Security & Investigation Co. as a Contracted Security Guard for Contura Energy Security, is in jail after stealing the company’s drone.

According to court documents, Willard Lee Taylor allegedly stole a drone back November of 2018 and returned it sometime in April of 2019. The company had a new drone ordered in replace of the one stolen. Taylor allegedly brought back the old drone once the new onetime in and swapped them out.

During the investigation, Taylor denied taking the drone. Through GPS, the drone was located where Taylor lives. A search warrant was conducted but deputies could only locate the propellers. The drone was later found in Taylor’s vehicle and advised that he had just made a dumb mistake.

Taylor is charged with breaking and entering, entering without breaking, two-counts of grand larceny, and false information to a police officer. He is in Southern Regional Jail under a 30,000 dollar bond.