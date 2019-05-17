Raleigh County Man Sentenced On Federal Drug And Gun Charges

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that a Raleigh County man was sentenced on federal drug and gun charges. Adam Pauley, 34, of Sophia, was sentenced to 84 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

“Meth and guns,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “An all too common occurrence. Meth-involved overdose deaths have increased dramatically in West Virginia. We’re working closely with law enforcement to put meth dealers behind bars.”

Pauley pled guilty on January 25, 2019, admitting that on June 13, 2018, near Sam Black Church in Greenbrier County, he possessed a quantity of methamphetamine which he intended to distribute, along with a .380 caliber pistol which he was carrying to protect the methamphetamine and himself. A West Virginia State Trooper stopped the vehicle which Pauley was driving and found the drugs and the firearm.

The case was investigated by the Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the West Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Attorney John File handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Irene C. Berge presided at the plea hearing.