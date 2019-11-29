Raleigh county man leads police on chase until he runs out of gas

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)-A Raleigh County man led police on a chase in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

This afternoon a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was monitoring traffic on Legend’s Highway in Glen Jean. The Deputy observed a subject on a motorcycle that failed to stop at the intersection. The subject lead police on a chase through Mount Hope and into Raleigh County, where he was apprehended after running out of fuel.

The subject, Dustyn Allen Dodson (22 of Shady Spring), was arrested and charged with Fleeing Law Enforcement (felony), Driving While License Revoked to DUI and other traffic offenses. Dodson was also found with a loaded handgun. Records indicate that Dodson is a convicted felon and not permitted to possess a firearm and was therefore charged with Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. Dodson is also on parole at this time, parole services will be notified of this incident. He will now await court proceedings.

If you have any information

regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy B.K. Fernandez of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is nothing more than a document that merely alleges a criminal charge