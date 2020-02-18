Raleigh County man charged with attempted murder

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail after he shot another man.

According to court documents, on February 17, 2020, deputies were called to Raleigh General Hospital for a report of a man shot. The victim advised that he was shot while at 114 Cohen St. in Beckley. The victim advised that he was shot by David Michael Walker while inside of this residence. Walker allegedly got into an argument, and he pulled a pistol and shot the victim.

Walker admitted to deputies that he did shoot the victim after an argument got heated.

Walker is charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, malicious wounding, and possession with intent. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail.