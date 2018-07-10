Raleigh County Man Breaks Into Home To Steal A Bottle Of Wine

GRANDVIEW, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail after he admitted to Deputies he broke into a house to steal alcohol.

Deputies arrested Jeremy Redden, 39, of Beaver on Monday, July 9, after they found him inside a home he broke into. There was damage to the front door and door frame around the lock.

Redden told deputies that he was going through alcohol withdrawals and knew there was a bottle of wine inside of the house and that he broke into the home to take it.

Redden is facing nighttime burglary charges and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.