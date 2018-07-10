Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Raleigh County Man Breaks Into Home To Steal A Bottle Of Wine
CrimeWatchLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Raleigh County Man Breaks Into Home To Steal A Bottle Of Wine

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 10, 2018, 10:41 am

6
0

GRANDVIEW, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail after he admitted to Deputies he broke into a house to steal alcohol.

Deputies arrested Jeremy Redden, 39, of Beaver on Monday, July 9, after they found him inside a home he broke into.  There was damage to the front door and door frame around the lock.

Redden told deputies that he was going through alcohol withdrawals and knew there was a bottle of wine inside of the house and that he broke into the home to take it.

Redden is facing nighttime burglary charges and is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.

Previous PostEntries Open For 5th Annual American National, State Fair of WV Car Show
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives