Raleigh County Man Breaks Into A Home, Found Lying In The Floor

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 24, 2018, 09:00 am

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is arrested for breaking into a home and found lying in her floor.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies were dispatched to a home in Shady Spring on July 22, 2018 for a burglary in progress.  The victim stated that when she arrived at the residence she noticed a window was broken out of the side door.   The victim then walked around the side of the residence where she noticed a window was open.  Upon looking in the window she observed white man with green shorts laying in the bedroom.  The suspect left and deputies observed white male wearing green shorts coming from the woods above a business.

Once the deputy detained the man he stated he was Eric Honaker and the victim told deputies that was him.

Honaker is charged with destruction of property and daytime burglary. He was transported to the Southern Regional Jail and given a 15,000 dollar bond.

